Here’s how to mark Memorial Day 2024 in DuPage County

Several ceremonies, parades and events are planned throughout DuPage County on Memorial Day, here is what some area municipalities will be doing to honor the occasion and remember the fallen:

American Legion Post 80 presents its annual parade starting at 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the intersection of Burlington Avenue and Main Street. The parade will travel south on Main to Grove Street, ending at Fishel Park. A Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the park.

The city of Elmhurst will host the 106th Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade in coordination with the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Elmhurst veterans organizations. The annual event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the intersection of York and Third streets. The parade will make its way south on York Street to Second Street, head east along Robert Palmer Drive through the underpass, west back to York Street, south to Church Street and north to Prospect Avenue past the Veterans Memorial.

American Legion Post 1941, 900 S. La Grange Road, will host a Memorial Day ceremony at noon Monday, May 27. The event will also commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Major Robert E. Coulter Post 1941. A special tribute will be made to Coulter.

The village of Lombard will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Sunken Garden in Lombard Common Park. The ceremony will include cannon fire and controlled gun salute. Due to limited parking and seating, attendees are encouraged to walk to the ceremony and bring a lawn chair, if possible.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2801 will hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park. In the case of inclement weather, the service will be held indoors at the Villa Park VFW.

The Spring Fling Festival will take place May 24 to 26 at Ty Warner Park. The carnival runs 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, and will feature a musical performance from Anchors Away. Festivities continue noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, with performances from Emma & The Dilemma, The Noize, The Flat Cats and Anthem, as well as a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. To conclude the three-day festival, the carnival will be open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 27, with performances from Ryan Craig, Jonny Lyons and Nashville Electric.

American Legion Post 76 presents its annual Memorial Day parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave. The parade will leave from Memorial Park, proceed west on Wesley Street, turn south on West Street and end at the Wheaton Cemetery.

Woodridge VFW Post 1578, along with the Lisle/Woodridge Fire Department, will sponsor the annual Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27. The parade will line up at 8:30 a.m. at Fire Station 2, located at 75th Street and Woodridge Drive, and proceed north on Woodridge and then east on Center Drive to Memorial Park. The parade will be silent and solemn with the District 68 marching band providing a cadence. The VFW will then have a Memorial Day service in the park.