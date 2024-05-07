Lyons Township fills school board vacancy

The Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education has appointed Paula Struwing of Willow Springs to the board of education.

Struwing fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Dawn Aubert, and will serve until the successor is elected and seated following the April 2025 consolidated election.

Struwing currently works in education as a health and driver education teacher and holds a bachelor’s degree in community health education, as well as a masters degree in school health education and educational leadership.

Struwing has extensive experience in school volunteer service as a board member at St. Cletus parish as well as community volunteer service through her work with the La Grange Pet Parade, Lyons Township Hockey Club and the Lyons Township High School freshman football and boys volleyball programs.

During the application process, Struwing stated, “I am deeply committed to providing high-quality public education for both present and future students within District 204. My goal is to actively contribute to and enhance what we offer our students by representing my community with dedication; including the underserved and under-represented LT community. I aim to ensure that every voice is heard and every member has a place in making educational decisions.”

“We are grateful to have had so many qualified individuals who responded with a willingness to serve, and we are excited to welcome Paula Struwing to the District 204 Board of Education,” board president President Jill Grech said in the release. “Paula’s background in education and her strong commitment and passion for our students, community, and public education is clearly evident, and we look forward to the experiences, talents and perspectives she will bring to the board table.”