Wheaton Warrenville South’s Maddie Pool tosses no-hitter with 14 K’s: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 4-2, Plainfield South 0-1

Maddie Pool threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Abby Mease had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in the first game.

In the second game Presley Wright struck out four and allowed two hits. Nelia Kirichun had two hits and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 14, Prairie Ridge 1

David Cox was 4 for 4 with two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored and Cooper Malamazian 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and an RBI for Nazareth (28-0). Luca Fiore (7-0) struck out four over three innings and Landon Thome was 2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Holy Trinity 6, Westmont 2

Lucas Hicks had a double and two RBIs and Andy Pecard had a single and run scored for Westmont (17-8-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 4, Covenant Christian (Mich.) 0

Eva De Souza and Rebecca Schulenburg each had a goal and an assist and Portia Noensie and Gianna Hughes also scored goals for the Warriors (13-0-3). Calla Brust had three saves in goal.