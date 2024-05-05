Wheaton to celebrate National Bike Month

Wheaton’s Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission encourages the community to enjoy more biking and walking in celebration of National Bike Month in May. Whether for fun, fitness or with family, this month is a great opportunity to enjoy biking and pedestrian-friendly activities.

To kick-off the month, several Wheaton-area schools will join the estimated 1,300 schools nationwide to celebrate National Bike & Roll to School Day on May 8. Other nationwide events include Bike to Work Week from May 13-19 and Bike to Work Day on May 17.

With the warmer weather and these exciting events, there will be more pedestrian and cycling activity. The Bicyclist & Pedestrian Commission remind residents to be respectful of all cyclists, walkers and drivers. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert for cyclists and pedestrians and leave plenty of space for passing. Cyclists are encouraged to obey the rules of the road.