Student films star in Elmhurst University Film Festival

Elmhurst University’s inaugural Elmhurst University Film Festival, a celebration of films created by its students, will debut at 7 p.m. May 10 in Scaible Science Center, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst.

The festival will feature a screening of each nominated student film followed by an awards ceremony. The films shown will cover a range of genres and forms with runtimes under 20 minutes. The films will be judged by digital media faculty members Jo Benedyk and John Klein.

The festival is presented by the Film Club, a student organization. Managing co-curricular activities such as the film festival provides students with hands-on experience in applying the knowledge and skills they learn at Elmhurst, giving them a professional edge as they prepare for the careers and postgraduate lives.

Admission to this event is free and all are welcome. Tickets and more information are available at eufilmclub.wixsite.com/eufilmfest.