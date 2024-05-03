Wheaton Warrenville South softball beats Geneva: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Geneva 3

Presley Wright struck out six in a complete-game effort, and Maddie Pool hit a three-run home run to pace the Tigers’ offense.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 19, Bishop McNamara 8

Will Clegg homered, drove in four runs and scored three runs and Jacob York was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors (21-3). Eric DeCosta earned the win.

BOYS SOCCER

Wheaton North 4, Glenbard North 0

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. St. Viator 25-7, 25-8

Glenbard East d. Elgin 25-22, 25-15

Gloire Emena had eight kills and eight digs, Danny Overlin seven kills, Jack Junior 13 assists and Max McDermott 15 assists for the Rams (16-9, 5-0).