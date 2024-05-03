Westmont Chamber of Commerce celebrates community service

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau recently held its Westmont Community Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Road in Oak Brook.
The awards were presented and comments demonstrated the high level of service and volunteerism in Westmont. Over 160 guests from business and community organizations along with elected officials and community residents attended the awards.
The award recipients include:
- Dick Busse Business of the Year Award: Neat Kitchen + Bar
- Roger Westman President’s Award: Steve Wozny
- Westmont Citizen of the Year: Daniel Buczkowski
- Educator of the Year: Nancy Bartosz from J. T. Manning Elementary School; Dawn Dispensa from J. T. Manning Elementary School; and Anna Jakubowski from Westmont High School
- Businesswoman of the Year: Tracey Valerio Spotts
- Senior of the Year: Jeanne Pantke
- Westmont Public Service Award: Natasha Buh
- Westmont Rotary Club Irv Kaplan and Ruth Kaplan Service Above Self Award: Lennie Bowen
- Peoples Resource Center Outstanding Neighbor Award: Juanita Lewan
- Knights of Columbus - Knight of the Year Award: Joe Sannasardo
- Knights of Columbus - Family of the Year Award: Greg and Linda Sobotka
- Knights of Columbus - In Service to One, In Service to All: Jeanne Pantke
- American Legion Post No. 338 - Americanism Award: Hew Winston
The following businesses received Westmont Community Improvement Awards:
- Neat Kitchen + Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave.
- Companion Animal Rehab and Athletics, 100 S. Cass Ave.
- Mrs. T’s Pizza, 2 W. Naperville Road
- Village of Westmont, W. Quincy St. Project
The following businesses were Westmont Restaurant Reader’s Choice Award winners:
- Best American Dining – The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Asian Dining – Katy’s Dumplings
- Best Bakery – Brewed Awakenings
- Best BBQ – Uncle Bub’s BBQ
- Best Breakfast – Citrus Diner
- Best Burger – DJ’s Sport Bar and Grill
- Best Casual Dining – The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Catering – The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Coffee – Citrus Diner
- Best Dinner – Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering
- Best Drinking Establishment – DJ’s Sports Bar and Grill
- Best Entertainment – The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Fine Dining – Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Best Full-Service Restaurant & Bar – Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Best Ice Cream – Dairy Queen
- Best Indian Dining – Big Suchir Restaurant
- Best International Dining – Taurasi Restaurant
- Best Italian Dining – Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Best Lunch – The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Mediterranean – Taste Greek Street Food
- Best Mexican/Latin Dining – Las Palmas Restaurant
- Best for Outdoor Dining – Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
- Best Party Space - The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Pizza – Zazzo’s Pizza & Catering
- Best Sandwich – The Deli at 700 “AKA 601″
- Best Seafood – Uncle Bub’s BBQ & Catering
- Best Sports Bar – DJ’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Best Sushi – Sushi House