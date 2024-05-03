Westmont Chamber of Commerce celebrates community service

Neat Kitchen + Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave., won a Westmont Community Improvement Award at the recent Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau Westmont Community Awards ceremony (Photos provided)

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau recently held its Westmont Community Awards at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center, 3500 Midwest Road in Oak Brook.

The awards were presented and comments demonstrated the high level of service and volunteerism in Westmont. Over 160 guests from business and community organizations along with elected officials and community residents attended the awards.

The award recipients include:

Dick Busse Business of the Year Award: Neat Kitchen + Bar

Roger Westman President’s Award: Steve Wozny

Westmont Citizen of the Year: Daniel Buczkowski

Educator of the Year: Nancy Bartosz from J. T. Manning Elementary School; Dawn Dispensa from J. T. Manning Elementary School; and Anna Jakubowski from Westmont High School

Businesswoman of the Year: Tracey Valerio Spotts

Senior of the Year: Jeanne Pantke

Westmont Public Service Award: Natasha Buh

Westmont Rotary Club Irv Kaplan and Ruth Kaplan Service Above Self Award: Lennie Bowen

Peoples Resource Center Outstanding Neighbor Award: Juanita Lewan

Knights of Columbus - Knight of the Year Award: Joe Sannasardo

Knights of Columbus - Family of the Year Award: Greg and Linda Sobotka

Knights of Columbus - In Service to One, In Service to All: Jeanne Pantke

American Legion Post No. 338 - Americanism Award: Hew Winston

The following businesses received Westmont Community Improvement Awards:

Neat Kitchen + Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave.

Companion Animal Rehab and Athletics, 100 S. Cass Ave.

Mrs. T’s Pizza, 2 W. Naperville Road

Village of Westmont, W. Quincy St. Project

The following businesses were Westmont Restaurant Reader’s Choice Award winners: