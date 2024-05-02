Downers Grove FoundersFest events culminate on Saturday

The Rosenblum family (from left) Jill, Theo, Dan and Emery learns how blacksmith. Justin Stech makes various tools including a letter opener during the Country in the Park event during the 2021 Downers Grove FoundersFest celebration at the Downers Grove Museum (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

Celebrating its 10th year in resurgence, the Downers Grove FoundersFest will culminate with several events on Saturday including honoring its 2024 Founder of the Year--Isrel Larry Blackburn, the organization’s first Black honoree.

Born into slavery on a plantation in Kentucky in 1818, Blackburn was sold to the Union Army in 1865 and assigned to Company C of the 124th U.S. “Colored Infantry” where he served as a sergeant until his discharge.

Blackburn and his family arrived in Downers Grove in 1866, where he was able to purchase more than two acres of land located at Forest Avenue and Curtiss Street.

With a large frame and long beard, Blackburn was known around town as “Uncle Larry,” and he farmed the land, grew produce, including celery, which he sold to local families.

He also was one of the 38 signers of the incorporation papers for Downers Grove to become an official village in March 1873.

In 1902, Blackburn, about 84, passed away at the Old Soldiers Home in Danville, Ill.

His remains are buried in the Main Street Cemetery near the graves of two of his sons.

The ceremony honoring Blackburn will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Main Street Cemetery as part of a day long series of events honoring the history of Downers Grove.

“Downers Groves involvement with the Underground Railroad is one of the most notable aspects of its history,” said Bruce Swanson, director of the Downers Grove Historical Society.

In addition, at the year’s FoundersFest, the 1846 Blodgett House will receive a plaque recognizing it as part of the National Underground Railroad Network in keeping with this year’s FoundersFest theme—freedom.

The FoundersFest Country in the Park held at the Downers Grove Museum campus, 831 Maple Ave., is popular for children, Swanson said.

The event, which begins at noon, includes a petting zoo, arts and crafts, music and games. In addition, all three museum campus buildings will be open for guests.

The Downers Grove Historical Society puts together the FoundersFest each year with the help of other local organizations including the Grove Foundation, Windy City Walkers, the Downers Grove Library and the Downers Grove Park District.

Planning for next year’s event begins in June of the previous year, Swanson said.

Previously, he said, Downers Grove had a Founders Day, which was held on the first Saturday in May—but it died out.

Over the last 10 years, Founders Day has become FoundersFest—a weeklong event.

“In the last five to 10 years, the Historical Society has really come alive,” Swanson said.

“We have added new events including an annual pub crawl that includes historical trivia and new people have joined the group,” he added.

“When I joined the board, the two things I was interested in were bringing back Founders’ Day and honoring Montrew Dunham,” Swanson said.

Dunham was a teacher, author, historian and community volunteer.

Now each year, the Historical Society presents the Montrew Dunham Award to honor individuals whose had contributed significantly to the village of Downers Grove.

Earlier in the week, FoundersFest included a golf outing and the premiere of the viewing of Jim Toth’s Node Films “The 1846 Blodgett House”, a documentary about the Blodgett family and their home and the underground railroad and abolitionists in Downers Grove.

The sold out event also included the presentation of the Historian of the Year Award which was given to Jim Toth.

FoundersFest Events

Honoring Downers Grove Isrel Blackburn

11:30 a.m. May 4

Main Street Cemetery, 5158 Main St.

Walking the Grove

Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave.

Walk through leafy historic neighborhoods and on a trail through one of DuPage County’s oldest forest preserves. Registration for the self-guided or group walk will be at the Downers Grove Museum Annex any time between 9 and 11 a.m. The group walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., self-guided walkers can begin any time after registration.

Country in the Park

12 to 3 p.m., Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave.

Families will visit with farm animals, play 1850′s pioneer-era games and more. This event is free and includes a petting zoo, games, exhibits and live music.

1846 Blodgett House Plaque Presentation

2 to 3 p.m., 1846 Blodgett House, 831 Maple Ave.

The Downers Grove Historical Society will present a plaque to the Downers Grove Museum that recognizes the 1846 Blodgett House for its part in National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.