Nazareth Academy receives two award nominations for spring musical

Nazareth Academy announced the nominations of Aileen O’Carroll for best direction and the cast and crew of its spring musical, “Freaky Friday,” for best ensemble in the 13th annual Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA).

The IHSMTA celebrates excellence in high school theatre throughout the state of Illinois and is the state’s regional program that feeds into the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. The “Freaky Friday” cast and crew and O’Carroll were selected from 80 participating schools.

The best direction category “evaluates how the director has used all the elements at their disposal to create the strongest production they can with their available resources,” while the best ensemble category “evaluates how the ensemble both on and off stage is utilized appropriately throughout the show, as well as their overall proficiency in the areas of singing, acting, dancing and technical theatre efforts on stage.”

All the nominees will be honored at an awards program May 13. This is Nazareth Academy’s first time being recognized by the IHSMTA.