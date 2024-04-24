How to survive middle school topic of May 1 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “And Then They Stopped Talking to Me: Surviving Middle School” with journalist Judith Warner at noon and 7 p.m. May 1 via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit questions in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Warner will share new research about the role middle school plays in the lives of children and adults. She will examine the residual effects of parental middle school experiences. Participants will learn about middle school myths and how adults can help students flourish.

Continuing professional development units are available.

Warner is a former Newsweek special correspondent and motherhood, mental health and media speaker. She also is the author of several prize-winning books, including “And Then They Stopped Talking to Me.”