Glenbard North Theatre to present ‘Seussical the Musical’

Glenbard North Theatre will present its spring musical production, “Seussical the Musical,” April 25 and 27.

The production will be presented at 7 p.m. April 25 and 27 and at 1 p.m. April 27 in the Livingston Auditorium at Glenbard North High School, 990 Kuhn Road in Carol Stream.

Tickets are $14 and available at the door, by calling 630-653-7000, ext. 3820, or at glenbardnorthhs.seatyourself.biz.

As stated in a synopsis from Music Theatre International, “The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks”. Horton needs to protect the Whos from danger, as well as guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces many trials and tribulations, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.” The musical is based on Dr. Seuss’ “Horton Hears a Who” and his other works.