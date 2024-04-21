DuPage County, SCARCE hold 18th annual Sustainable Design Challenge

Students from several DuPage County high schools displayed their green building projects to the public at the 18th annual Sustainable Design Challenge on April 16 at DuPage County’s Administration Building in Wheaton. (Photo provided by DuPage County)

Students from several DuPage County high schools displayed their green building projects to the public at the 18th annual Sustainable Design Challenge April 16 at DuPage County’s Administration Building in Wheaton.

Sponsored by DuPage County Stormwater Management and coordinated by SCARCE, the annual event encourages students to construct building and landscape models using environmentally friendly design practices. Participating schools included York, Glenbard East, Wheaton Academy, Lake Park, Hinsdale South and Hinsdale Central.

Twenty-three student teams presented models of their designs to a panel of judges. Students discussed the design elements that made their building sustainable, such as solar panels, wind turbines, native plant landscaping, rain barrels and other green infrastructure. The DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee will recognize the top designs at a future meeting.

For more information about the Sustainable Design Challenge, visit scarce.org/sustainable-design-2.