Nazareth baseball sets school record with 19-0 start: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Nazareth 13, St. Patrick 1

Cooper Malamazian homered, scored four runs and drove in two, David Cox was 2 for 4 with a double, Cole Reifsteck 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Nazareth set a school record with a 19-0 start to the season. Winning pitcher Mac McGarry struck out five and allowed zero earned runs on three hits over five innings.

Downers Grove North 7, Hinsdale Central 4

Brady Schallmoser, Carlos Sanchez and JD Cumbee each had two hits, Russ Oros had three RBIs and winning pitcher Carter Cosenza struck out four over four innings, allowing one earned run, for the Trojans (15-2, 8-0).

Wheaton Academy 12, Aurora Christian 0 (5 innings)

Eric DeCosta allowed zero runs on two hits and struck out six over four innings, needing just 55 pitches, and went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors (14-1). Dom Murrell was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI, Jacob York 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Will Clegg had a three-run double.

SOFTBALL

Willowbrook 12, Leyden 2

Karman Rowe struck out nine over five innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, and Isabella Dugo homered twice and drove in three for Willowbrook.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Downers Grove South d. Glenbard East 25-18, 25-20

BOYS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 5, Bartlett 0