Montini Catholic High School freshman Maryfaith Considine of Naperville has been named Bronco Artist of the Month for March. She was nominated by teacher and theatre director Jaclyn Martin.

Considine portrayed Maria Rainer in this year’s Spring Musical, “The Sound of Music.” She was announced as the award winner during Montini’s all-school mass on April 8 in front of her peers.