Avery Kanouse homers twice, strikes out 11 to power York softball win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

York 9, Proviso West 2

Avery Kanouse slugged two home runs and struck out 11 in the circle, and Lilly Burda and Sara Speinecker also went deep for the Dukes.

Elmwood Park 16, Westmont 1

BASEBALL

Westmont 10, Elmwood Park 8

The Sentinels stormed back from down 8-0 in the third inning for a win in the Metro Suburban Conference opener. Noah Grimm had 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Nikolai Baldwin 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. and Lucas Fears 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI.

Nazareth 10, Lane Tech 1

Jaden Fauske was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Landon Thome 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Nazareth (16-0). Winning pitcher Luca Fiore struck out six over five innings, allowing one run on two hits.

Downers Grove North 15, Proviso West 0

Christian Andler pitched a four-inning perfect game with four strikeouts, Edgar Santos was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Luke Fordonski was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Trojans.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian d. Hope Academy 25-12, 25-11

Trevor Munk had seven kills and Owen Wise nine assists for the Trojans.

St. Francis d. Glenbard East 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Downers Grove North d. Benet 25-18, 19-25, 25-16