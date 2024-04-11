Villa Park library announces May programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Free Comic Book Day: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day. Attendees can pick up a comic book craft to make or take home, while supplies last.

Spring Craft and Vendor Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5. Local business vendors will be selling a variety of merchandise. Drawings for door prizes will be held. Admission is free.

High School Exam Study Nights: 5 to 10 p.m. May 21 and 22. High school students are invited to study at the library with free Wi-Fi, snacks, and therapy dogs. A therapy dog will visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Snacks will be served at 8:15 p.m.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.