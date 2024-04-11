Nazareth baseball hits four homers, runs record to 15-0: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Nazareth 14, Andrean (Ind.) 8

David Cox hit two home runs and Luca Fiore and Landon Thome each went deep once as the Roadrunners (15-0) pounded out 17 hits in five innings to remain unbeaten. Cox went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Fiore 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, Jaden Fauske 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Thome 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Cole Reifsteck went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Marmion 6, Westmont 4

Briggs Templeton was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Lucas Hicks had two runs scored for Westmont (8-3).

SOFTBALL

St. Francis 8, Nazareth 5

Wheaton Academy 14, Chicago Christian 10

Tatiana Chavez drove in five runs on four hits, including a three-run home run, and struck out nine over five innings to lead the Warriors to their first win of the season.

West Chicago 1, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Maddie Pool struck out six and allowed two hits and three walks in the complete-game effort for the Tigers, who managed just four hits.

Wheaton North 14, Metea Valley 5

Reagan Crosthwaite hit two home runs, bringing her career total to 20, and Abby Del Preto also homered for the Falcons. Monica Kading had three hits and three runs scored and Makayla Grantz had a double and three runs scored.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Fenton 25-22, 25-22

Diesel Oleksak and Ben Zima each had nine kills, Dom Kuceba 16 assists, and Troy Oleksak and Hayden Simons four kills each for the Raiders (3-7).

Bolingbrook d. Willowbrook 25-18, 25-13