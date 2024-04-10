Wheaton French Market returns April 13

The Wheaton French Market returns to the downtown pavilion from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from April 13 through Nov. 30.

The pavilion is located just south of the railroad tracks near Main Street and Liberty Drive. Note that Liberty Drive will be closed between Main and Cross streets every Sunday until about 3 p.m. during market season.

This outdoor market is run by Bensidoun USA and is styled after the outdoor markets of France, offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty food, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. Vendors often change throughout the season, so visitors will find different items from week-to-week.