April 09, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsChicago BearsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterClassifiedJobs

Jane Rogers hat trick leads Wheaton North soccer past Lemont: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
Wheaton North logo

Wheaton North logo

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 5, Lemont 1

Jane Rogers scored three goals for the Falcons.

BASEBALL

Westmont 9, Northridge Prep 5

Lucas Hicks was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Rocco Damato 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Sentinels (8-2).

Nazareth 11, Whitney Young 1

Nick Drtina went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, David Cox 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jaden Fauske 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Nazareth (14-0). Chase Zidlicky struck out eight over five innings, allowing one run on three hits.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Hinsdale Central 4

Presley Wright struck out six and allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort and Parker Leonard had three hits, two of them doubles, for the Tigers.

Aurora Christian 26, Wesmont 12

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. South Elgin 25-10, 25-22

Aidan Weltin had 12 kills, Jack Junior 12 assists, Max McDermott 11 assists and Payton Stieve nine digs for the Rams (9-4, 2-0).

Benet d. Naperville North 25-16, 25-15

Dominic Krzeczkowski had nine kills and Matthew Swiatkowski five kills for Benet.

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-22, 25-14

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Glenbard North 27-29, 25-16, 25-20

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 21, Huntley 5

Grant Adams scored five goals and Charlie Foley had three goals and two assists for the Warriors.

Baseball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois