Jane Rogers hat trick leads Wheaton North soccer past Lemont: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 5, Lemont 1

Jane Rogers scored three goals for the Falcons.

BASEBALL

Westmont 9, Northridge Prep 5

Lucas Hicks was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Rocco Damato 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Sentinels (8-2).

Nazareth 11, Whitney Young 1

Nick Drtina went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, David Cox 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Jaden Fauske 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Nazareth (14-0). Chase Zidlicky struck out eight over five innings, allowing one run on three hits.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Hinsdale Central 4

Presley Wright struck out six and allowed one earned run in a complete-game effort and Parker Leonard had three hits, two of them doubles, for the Tigers.

Aurora Christian 26, Wesmont 12

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. South Elgin 25-10, 25-22

Aidan Weltin had 12 kills, Jack Junior 12 assists, Max McDermott 11 assists and Payton Stieve nine digs for the Rams (9-4, 2-0).

Benet d. Naperville North 25-16, 25-15

Dominic Krzeczkowski had nine kills and Matthew Swiatkowski five kills for Benet.

Willowbrook d. Leyden 25-22, 25-14

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Glenbard North 27-29, 25-16, 25-20

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 21, Huntley 5

Grant Adams scored five goals and Charlie Foley had three goals and two assists for the Warriors.