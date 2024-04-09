Erin Metz walk-off homer sends Wheaton North past OPRF: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 5, Oak Park-River Forest 4

Erin Metz hit a walk-off three-run home run, her second homer of the night, and Makayla Hammer also went deep for the Falcons. Metz struck out eight in the circle.

Nazareth 11, Hinsdale South 1 (6 innings)

Kennedy Joe was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, double and three RBIs and Catie Luzzi struck out seven in a complete-game no-hitter for the Roadrunners. Annabella Rychetsky was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Lyons 7, Montini 6

Cristina Barrett 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Erin Grimsley 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Montini.

Horizon McKinley 27, Westmont 3

The Sentinels dropped to 0-3 on the season.

BASEBALL

Westmont 2, Beecher 1

Lucas Hicks struck out 15 in a complete-game one-hitter and had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh for the game-winner for Westmont (7-2). Lucas Fears and Ricky Yenkin scored runs for Westmont.

Wheaton Academy 5, Timothy Christian 3

Bryce Legel struck out 10 and allowed zero earned runs on six hits over six innings for the Warriors (10-1). Will Clegg had a double, RBI and two runs scored and Carson Miller had a double and an RBI.

Downers Grove North 15, Proviso West 2

Jude Warwick and Russ Oros homered, Jimmy Janicki was 4 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and the Trojans exploded for 10 runs in the third inning.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Hinsdale Central 25-17, 25-9