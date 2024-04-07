Nazareth baseball wins again, runs record to 13-0: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Nazareth 13, St. Viator 3

Cooper Malamazian was 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs and Luca Fiore and Andrew Kouris combined to strike out nine batters in the five-inning win for Nazareth (13-0, 2-0 ESCC). Nick Drtina tripled and walked twice, Collin Roche was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Landon Thome had a triple and two RBIs.

Wheaton Academy 10, Montini 7

Eric DeCosta slugged a grand slam and Nate Burden struck out four over six innings for the visiting Warriors (9-1). Jacob York was 2 for 2 with a homer, double and three runs scored.

Westmont 7-7, St. Anne-Donovan 0-0

Lucas Hicks and Noah Grimm each threw complete-game shutouts for the Sentinels.

Downers Grove North 12, Hinsdale South 1

Jude Warwick was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored and Russ Oros 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Trojans. On the mound, Carter Cosenza struck out five, allowing one run, to get the win.

SOFTBALL

Nazareth 15-16, St. Viator 8-6

The Roadrunners opened conference play by sweeping St. Viator. Annabella Rychetsky struck out 15 in Game 1 and Catie Luzzi struck out eight in the second game. Rita Hynes had a double and three RBIs in the first game and Kennedy Joe and Dominique Chlada each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the second game.

Glenbard North 18, Wauconda 10

Tru Medina hit a grand slam and Lauren Kozlovsky a solo homer in four-hit days, and Gianna Frcek hit a three-run homer in the eighth for the Panthers.

Fremd 4, Wheaton North 1

Makayla Hammer homered to account for the Falcons’ lone run and Erin Metz struck out 13. Makayla Grantz and Reagan Crosthwaite each went 2 for 4.

Glenbard South 6, Fenton 3

Brooke Lange struck out seven and Evangeline Dupuiss, Delaney Spontak, Emma Full and Lucy Mohorovic each had RBIs for the Raiders.

Montini 11, Mother McAuley 1

Ariana Macias and Cristina Barrett each homered for the Lady Broncos.

GIRLS SOCCER

Benet 2, Marist 1

Ivana Vukas scored two goals for the Redwings (3-2-1, 2-0-0). Megan Bergman and Annie Fitzgerald had assists.

Wheaton North 9, Streamwood 1

The Falcons got the win to start the Porter Cup.

Hinsdale Central 2, Oswego 1

The Red Devils improved to 6-1 with a win in the first game of group play in the Plainfield Classic.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East’s Springfest

Glenbard West beat St. Francis 25-21, 25-13 for the tournament championship. Lake Park beat Glenbard East 26-24, 22-25, 26-24 for third.

Elk Grove Quad

Benet d. Taft 25-17, 25-14

Benet d. Elk Grove 25-18, 25-17

Benet d. Addison Trail 25-11, 24-26, 15-8

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Nazareth

Nazareth’s Daniel Lewis placed third in the 3,200 at the Riverside-Brookfield Relays with a Nazareth outdoor record of 10:17.66.