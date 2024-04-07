Glenbard Parent Series to present parenting strategies program in Spanish April 18

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present a “Strategies to Be the Parent You Mean to Be” program with psychologist Ferney Ramirez at 6 p.m. April 18 at Glenbard North High School, 990 N. Kuhn Road in Carol Stream. The program will be presented in Spanish only.

Parenting can be complicated because every child has different needs. The presentation will provide strategies that make parenting easier.

Ramirez also will offer tips on creating an environment that fosters unconditional support and builds strong relationships. When children know the warmth of someone who loves them and cares for their well-being, it gives them confidence to face life’s challenges.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.