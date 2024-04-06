Nazareth softball a walk-off winner: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Nazareth 5, Hinsdale Central 4

Ellie Stratis drew a bases-loaded walk as the Roadrunners won in walk-off fashion over the Red Devils. Annabella Rychetsky struck out five in throwing the last two innings of relief and had two hits at the plate, as did Catie Luzzi and Kennedy Joe.

Wheaton North 6, Glenbard West 4

Ava Harnett went 3 for 4, Reagan Crosthwaite homered and drove in three runs and Erin Metz struck out 16 for the Falcons (7-1).

For Glenbard West, Ainslie Bobroff was 3 for 4 with a homer and a double and Alexa Trybus was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Metea Valley 0

Maddie Pool went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs and Brooke Struebing homered to pace an 18-hit attack for the Tigers (7-0). Becca Chaney and Parker Leonard had three hits and Presley Wright struck out seven in the circle, allowing five hits.

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 11, Hinsdale Central 5

Ben Llewellyn struck out eight over six innings, allowing two hits, Frank Porcelli threw a perfect seventh, and at the plate Jude Warwick was 2 for 4 with a double, homer and three RBIs, Jimmy Janicki 2 for 4 with an RBI and Brady Schallmoser 3 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and run scored as the Trojans won their conference opener.

Nazareth 8, Marist 4

David Cox homered, drove in three and got the save on the mound, Cooper Malamazian tripled and drove in three and Landon Thome was 2 for 2 with a double for the Roadrunners (12-0) in their conference opener. Winning pitcher Mac McGarry allowed two runs on two hits over four innings.

Wheaton Academy 4, Kaneland 3

Will Osterholm earned the win for the Warriors, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts over five innings in a game played at Wheaton College’s Lee Pfund Stadium. At the plate Will Clegg was 3 for 3 with a triple, run scored and a walk.

BOYS LACROSSE

Brother Rice 9, Wheaton Academy 6

Jake Miller scored three goals and Mitch Carik had five ground balls for the Warriors.