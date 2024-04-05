Repairs to Roosevelt Road bridge in Wheaton start Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has informed the city of Wheaton that repairs to the bridge carrying Roosevelt Road over Winfield Creek, east of County Farm Road, will begin on April 8, weather permitting.

Roosevelt Road will be reduced from two lanes to one in each direction, between Fapp Circle and Community Drive/Hazelton Avenue. Motorists also should expect various lane shifts on both sides of Roosevelt Road approaching the bridge.

The project, which consists of installing a new deck overlay, replacing expansion joints and repairing approaches, is anticipated to be completed in October.

Flaggers will direct traffic around work crews. Drivers should expect delays during this work and may want to use another route. Please use caution if you are driving in this area.