Glenbard South volleyball gets first win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Proviso East 25-21, 25-15

Ben Zima had eight kills, Troy Oleksak six kills, Logan Meeks three kills, Diesel Oleksak three kills, Juan Luna 10 assists and Dom Kuceba 10 assists for the Raiders (1-4). Shaun Aderholt added six digs.

Benet d. Hinsdale Central 25-19, 19-25, 25-21

Aris Maurukas had seven kills, Dominic Krzeczkowski 11 kills and Matt Swiatkowski six kills for the Redwings.

Glenbard East d. Naperville North 25-16, 25-22

Aidan Weltin had 10 kills and five aces, Danny Overlin five kills, Max McDermott 14 assists and Jack Junior nine assists for the Rams (5-2).

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Addison Trail 0