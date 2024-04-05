Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club to host annual fundraiser

The Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club's annual fundraiser will be held May 4 at Neat Kitchen and Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave. in Westmont, to raise funds for its charity fund and its 2024 charity partner, Young Hearts for Life. (Graphic provided by Downers Grove Junior Women's Club)

The Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club will host its annual fundraiser May 4 at Neat Kitchen and Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave. in Westmont, to raise funds for its charity fund and its 2024 charity partner, Young Hearts for Life.

This year’s theme is Denim & Diamonds at the Derby. The event will feature music by Big Cat DJ, appetizers, three hours of an open bar, raffles, a silent auction, a Kendra Scott pop-up shop and more.

This event is open to the public and members of the community are encouraged to attend. Tickets for the event can be purchased online for $100 at dgjwc.com/sparkle.