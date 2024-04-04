Lyons Township District 204 seeks candidates to fill school board vacancy

Lyons Township High School District 204 seeks candidates to fill the school board seat vacated by the resignation of Board President Dawn Aubert due to a planned relocation out of state.

The board must appoint someone to fill Aubert’s board seat until the next election in April 2025. In addition, and in accordance with board oolicy, board vice president Jill Grech will assume Aubert’s position of board president until the new board is seated following the April 2025 election.

“Dawn has been a dedicated and student-centered board member since her election in 2021. Along with the rest of her fellow board members, she has been instrumental in making important decisions to benefit our entire LT community. It has been a privilege to serve with her, and she will be missed. On behalf of the entire Board and District, we wish her and her family well as they pursue new opportunities,” said board president Jill Grech.

Candidates interested in applying for the appointment to the board of education may download a candidate application packet off the LT website or may pick up a packet from Clerk of the Board, Marilyn Zydlo, in the Superintendent’s Office, North Campus Room 105, 100 S. Brainard Ave., La Grange.

Residents interested in applying for the vacant position must be at least 18-years-old, have lived in the district for at least one year and be registered to vote.

Applications must be received by the Clerk of the Board no later than 3 pm April 19. For additional information, contact Zydlo at 708-579-6451 or via email at mzydlo@lths.net.