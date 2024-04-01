Villa Park library announces upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced two upcoming programs.

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency: 7 p.m. April 17. Come learn about digital money and the hype behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Registration is required.

Rex’s Antique Appraisal: 7 p.m. April 18. Learn about antiques market trends, find out what your treasures are worth and see other unique and interesting items appraised. Professional appraiser Rex Newell will appraise collectibles. The first 40 people to register may bring one handheld item to be appraised. Library staff will confirm the item before the program. Newell will not appraise firearms, Native American or Oriental antiques. Registration is required.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.