Growing together with adult children topic of April 10 Glenbard Parent Series

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “You and Your Adult Child: How to Grow Together in Challenging Times” with renowned psychologist Laurence Steinberg at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Young adulthood is a critical time, and Steinberg will detail when, why and how to address tough topics from mental health to finances to relationships.

He will offer a blueprint for how caregivers’ roles as parents can evolve to offer empathy and encouragement while adolescents learn to develop fulfilling and independent lives. Participants will learn how to set boundaries and resolve conflicts while maintaining and deepening their loving relationships.

Continuing professional development units are available.

Steinberg is an international expert on adolescence, a distinguished professor at Temple University and frequent consultant for media. He is the noted author or editor of 16 books, including “The Age of Opportunity” and “You and Your Adult Child.”