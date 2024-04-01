Glen Ellyn Park District to host 2K Glow Run/Walk

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s 2K Glow Run/Walk will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. April 20 at Ackerman Park, Prepare for a night of dazzling colors, energetic music and unforgettable memories.

This 1.25-mile nighttime fun run isn’t your average race. Get ready to weave through illuminated color stations and rock the night away at the pre- and post-race glow party with a live DJ.

Here’s what makes this event a community favorite:

Open to All: Walkers, runners, families, and friends are all encouraged to participate. The event is non-competitive, so focus on having a blast!

Walkers, runners, families, and friends are all encouraged to participate. The event is non-competitive, so focus on having a blast! Glow Up: Wear your brightest whites or neons, and let the provided glow sticks enhance your experience on the course.

Wear your brightest whites or neons, and let the provided glow sticks enhance your experience on the course. Registration Perks: Your registration fee includes a commemorative t-shirt, glow sticks, and access to all the pre- and post-race festivities.

Register Early and Save!

Resident registration is only $30, while non-residents can join the fun for $42. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, April 16th. Secure your spot and become part of the glowing excitement at gepark.org/register.