Glen Ellyn Park District to host 2K Glow Run/Walk

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s 2K Glow Run/Walk will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. April 20 at Ackerman Park, Prepare for a night of dazzling colors, energetic music and unforgettable memories.
This 1.25-mile nighttime fun run isn’t your average race. Get ready to weave through illuminated color stations and rock the night away at the pre- and post-race glow party with a live DJ.
Here’s what makes this event a community favorite:
- Open to All: Walkers, runners, families, and friends are all encouraged to participate. The event is non-competitive, so focus on having a blast!
- Glow Up: Wear your brightest whites or neons, and let the provided glow sticks enhance your experience on the course.
- Registration Perks: Your registration fee includes a commemorative t-shirt, glow sticks, and access to all the pre- and post-race festivities.
Register Early and Save!
Resident registration is only $30, while non-residents can join the fun for $42. The deadline to sign up is Tuesday, April 16th. Secure your spot and become part of the glowing excitement at gepark.org/register.