Downers Grove North to host Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage workshop April 1

The Youth Jazz Ensemble of DuPage (YJED) will hold a workshop led Emmy Award winning composer Jerome Jennings at 5 p.m. April 1 in the Downers Grove North High High School band room, 4436 Main St.

The workshop will prepare the YJED for the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s annual Essentially Ellington program. Jennings will address the ensembles individual needs from the competition’s judges perspective.

Jennings is a drummer, activist, bandleader, sideman and composer. He earned a master’s in music from Juilliard School. He was the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra resident director from 2017 to 2021. Jennings is a Montclair Statue University professor of jazz history. He has composed music and is musical director for Maurice Chestnut’s dance production “Beat’s Rhymes and Tap Shoes.”