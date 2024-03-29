Nazareth baseball rolls past Morton, moves to 9-0: Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, March 28:

BASEBALL

Nazareth 13, Morton 3

The Roadrunners had 13 hits, seven of them for extra bases, to run their record to 9-0. Luca Fiore was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs, Nick Drtina 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs and Jaden Fauske 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Mac McGarry struck out seven over five innings allowing one earned run on two hits.

Wheaton Academy 14, Bullis Prep 5

The Warriors won their final game on a Florida trip. Dom Murrell went 3 for 4 with a double and scored four runs, Eric DeCosta hit a three-run home run and Brandon Kiebels was 2 for 3 with a double and three stolen bases.