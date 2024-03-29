Glenbard Parent Series to present early childhood program in Spanish April 11

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present an early childhood program titled “Making Connection Through Play” with psychologist Mariana Gutierrez at 7 p.m. April 11, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for the link to this webinar. This program will be presented in Spanish only.

Playing is a natural and enjoyable way for children and their parents to connect, keep active and have fun. Play is one of the primary ways children grow and learn. Gutierrez returns to GPS to encourage adults to engage children in play that facilitates muscle growth, curiosity, language development and cognitive skills.

She will offer tips to facilitate vital independent play as well. Participants will better understand how play brings joy, trust and resilience to relationships and serves an essential role in building strong, positive, healthy parent-child bonds.

Gutierrez is a nationally certified bilingual psychologist. She has presented to hundreds of parents, students and educators on strengthening the parent-child relationship, emotional intelligence and parent empowerment.

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.