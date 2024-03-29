DuPage County Sheriff's Office announces distracted driving enforcement campaign

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting and driving, as well as other traffic violations.

Between 2012 and 2021, approximately 32,000 people died in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. In Illinois, using a phone in anything other than hands-free mode is dangerous and illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.