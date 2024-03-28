March 28, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletter

Nazareth softball pitchers strike out 15 in win over Fenwick: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
Nazareth Academy logo

Nazareth Academy logo

SOFTBALL

Nazareth 2, Fenwick 1

Taylor Reynolds, Catie Luzzi and Annabella Rychetsky combined on a four-hitter with 15 strikeouts. Kennedy Joe hit an inside-the-park home run.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 6, Sagemont Prep 2

Wheaton Academy 7, Chaminade-Madonna 6

The Warriors won both games in their third day in Florida to run their season record to 6-1. In the first game, Nate Burden struck out eight over six innings, allowing one run. At the plate Eric DeCosta went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dom Murrell had two hits and scored two runs and Jackson From two hits and an RBI.

In the second game Jacob York finished the game off with 2.2 innings of shutout relief and at the plate had three hits, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. DeCosta slugged a two-run home run.

SoftballPremium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois