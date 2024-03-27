Nazareth baseball beats R-B, improves to 8-0: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Nazareth 12, Riverside-Brookfield 4

Cooper Malamazian went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Jaden Fauske went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, David Cox 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Landon Thome 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Cole Reifsteck 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs for Nazareth (8-0). Winning pitcher Luca Fiore struck out six over four innings.

Wheaton Academy 10, Cypress Bay 0

Bryce Legel, Nate Burden and Carson Miller combined on the shutout for Wheaton Academy (4-1). Offensively, Dom Murrell and Jacob York started the game with back-to-back triples and Brandon Kiebels had a single, double, run scored and RBI.