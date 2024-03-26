Montini congratulates World Language Honor Society inductees

Montini Catholic High School recently congratulated the newest inductees into its Chinese, French and Spanish honor societies during an event on March 20. Senior members of the three honor societies also received their graduation cords during the event.

Eligibility requires that students have a cumulative 3.5 GPA and a commitment to taking the course for their foreign language in each of their four years at Montini. This year, 16 students achieved the World Language Honor Society status.

This years inductees were:

Chinese Honor Society - Gaetano Carbonara of Downers Grove, Julia Gergen of Lombard and Wyatt Prater of Naperville.

The 2024 inductees to Montini's Chinese Honor Society are (from left): Gaetano Carbonara of Downers Grove, Julia Gergen of Lombard and Wyatt Prater of Naperville (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

French Honor Society - Julian D’Anca of Wheaton, James Fitzpatrick of Lombard, Naomy Gonzalez of Wayne, Isabella Jaojoco of Bolingbrook, Chris Reyes of Bolingbrook and Hayden Surrette of Downers Grove.

The 2024 Inductees to Montini's French Honor Society are (from left) Julian D’Anca of Wheaton, Isabella Jaojoco of Bolingbrook, Chris Reyes of Bolingbrook and Hayden Surrette of Downers Grove. (Not Pictured): James Fitzpatrick of Lombard and Naomy Gonzalez of Wayne (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Spanish Honor Society - John Barrett of Villa Park, Maria Bednarczyk of Lombard, Joshua Brunke of Lombard, Liliana Cruz of Elmhurst, Conor Kaefer of Lombard, Matthew Silveyra of Carol Stream and Alexandra Ulisano of Downers Grove.