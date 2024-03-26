Montini congratulates World Language Honor Society inductees

Montini Catholic High School recently congratulated the newest inductees into its Chinese, French and Spanish honor societies during an event on March 20. Senior members of the three honor societies also received their graduation cords during the event.
Eligibility requires that students have a cumulative 3.5 GPA and a commitment to taking the course for their foreign language in each of their four years at Montini. This year, 16 students achieved the World Language Honor Society status.
This years inductees were:
Chinese Honor Society - Gaetano Carbonara of Downers Grove, Julia Gergen of Lombard and Wyatt Prater of Naperville.
French Honor Society - Julian D’Anca of Wheaton, James Fitzpatrick of Lombard, Naomy Gonzalez of Wayne, Isabella Jaojoco of Bolingbrook, Chris Reyes of Bolingbrook and Hayden Surrette of Downers Grove.
Spanish Honor Society - John Barrett of Villa Park, Maria Bednarczyk of Lombard, Joshua Brunke of Lombard, Liliana Cruz of Elmhurst, Conor Kaefer of Lombard, Matthew Silveyra of Carol Stream and Alexandra Ulisano of Downers Grove.