Nazareth Academy will present “Freaky Friday,” a new musical adaptation of the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films.

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 12 and April 13 and 2 p.m. April 14 in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 West Ogden Ave., La Grange Park. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.

A link to ticket sales is available via Nazareth’s website at www.nazarethacademy.com.