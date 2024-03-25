Glen Ellyn League of Women Voters to hold program on clean air and water solutions

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn (LWVGE) is teaming with SCARCE to hold an informational event entitled: “The Clean Air & Water Show” from 7 to 8 p.m. April 4.

It will be held as a live event at the SCARCE facility as well as via Zoom. Attendees will learn about the importance of clean air and water and solutions regarding how to safeguard these resources in DuPage County.

Members of the community are invited to attend. More information and registration is available at lwvge.org. The program will be held at SCARCE, long known for its commitment to sustainability. SCARCE is located on Route. 53, just north of North Avenue (800 S Rohlwing Road, Addison).

The League of Women Voters Environmental Committee worked with SCARCE to put together the program, which features presenters Kelly Nichols from the Respiratory Health Association and Andrea Densham, from the Alliance for the Great Lakes. They will explain these challenges and share pollution solutions as well as engage with attendees and field questions. The program will also be available to watch live via Zoom.

For more information and to register for a zoom link, residents should visit lwvge.org. The program will also be recorded and be available on the LWVGE’s YouTube page.