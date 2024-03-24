York’s Morgan Navarre, Lemont’s Quinton Peterson winners at Top Times: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Illinois Top Times

York’s Morgan Navarre won the Class 3A 400-meter dash with a time of 57.77 seconds at the Illinois Top Times meet at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Hinsdale Central’s Lily Hodneland was fifth in the Class 3A 800 in 2:16.92, Benet’s Delilah Helenhouse was ninth in the Class 3A 1,600 in 5:08.51.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Illinois Top Times

Lemont’s Quinton Peterson won the Class 3A 60-meter hurdles in 8.16 at the Illinois Top Times Meet at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Wheaton Warrenville South’s Da’jion Riley was second in the Class 3A 60-meter dash in 6.97 seconds. Morton’s Christian Valadez was eighth in the Class 3A 400 in 52.59 seconds. Benet’s Griffin Schneid was fifth in the Class 3A 800 in 1:57.89. WW South’s Josiah Narayanan was fourth in the Class 3A 1,600 in 4:23.63 and Glenbard East’s Ryan Van Dam was eighth in 4:26.47. Morton’s Alex Rodriguez was eighth in the Class 3A 3,200 in 9:28.03.

BASEBALL

Nazareth 6, Limestone 0

Chase Zidlicky pitched three innings striking out seven and allowing one hit for Nazareth. Andrew Kouris followed up with three shutout innings and Alex Dvorak one to complete the shutout. Luca Fiore had a run scored and RBI, and Jaden Fauske and David Cox each drove in two runs.