Montini students prepare meals for Ronald McDonald House Charities

Montini's March Team (from left) Joseph Urizar '25 (Villa Park), Andrew Vreeland '27 (Elmhurst), Haden McKinney '27 (Villa Park) and Zoe Gangas '25 (La Grange) take a quick photo with Ronald after completing their meal (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School students prepare a home-cooked meal for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage House in Winfield each month.

Since 1977, Ronald McDonald Charities have kept families together with their hospitalized children through their Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room programs. All year long, the charity invites families, friends and groups to get creative in the kitchen to feed families of hospitalized children through its Meals From the Heart program.

Since families staying at the Ronald McDonald House are often far from the comforts of home, Montini Catholic volunteers have been happy to provide meals for them, allowing families to eat together without the stress of cooking or the expense of dining out.