Join the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and WTTW host, producer, and writer Geoffrey Baer to explore the DuPage forest preserves from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St. in Oak Brook.

From historic architecture, namesake families, and local characters, discover fascinating stories about the preserves. Click here for tickets and more information.