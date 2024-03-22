Ben Llewellyn’s 10 K’s, Jimmy Janicki homer power Downers North win: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 11, Wheaton Warrenville South 0

Ben Llewellyn struck out 10 over five innings, allowing three hits, and Jimmy Janicki went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Trojans. Jude Warwick went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Russ Oros and Zack Ziroli each went 2 for 3 for Downers Grove North.

Wheaton Academy 8, Glenbard South 3

Dom Murrell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Lucas Jackson also drove in two runs for the Warriors (2-1).

St. Rita 4, Riverside-Brookfield 0

The Bulldogs dropped the nonconference game to the Mustangs.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Benet 1

Maddie Pool struck out six and allowed one run on two hits in the circle, and went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI at the plate for the Tigers. Caroline Schultz added her first varsity hit and Becca Chaney and Abby Mease each had doubles.

BOYS TENNIS

Timothy Christian 4, Lisle 1

Timo Kacian won his singles match and Elliot Tandy and Luke Tuchscherer, Andrew Asmus and Travis Lemkuil and Aiden Hoogstra and David LaBarbera won doubles matches for Timothy Christian.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Glenbard South 23-25, 25-21, 25-23

Andrew Cieskinski had 11 kills and nine blocks, while Carter Ferguson had six kills, two aces, two kills and two blocks and Jonnie Gosmire five digs for Willowbrook (1-1).