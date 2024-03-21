March 21, 2024
Ashlynn Durkin tosses 18-strikeout no-hitter for Downers Grove North: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
SOFTBALL

Downers Grove North 1, Neuqua Valley 0

Ashlynn Durkin fired a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts and Sammy Lehnherr had the walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Trojans.

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 12, Plainfield East 2 (5 innings)

Jimmy Janicki went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Jude Warwick had two RBIs and three runs scored for the Trojans (3-0). Carlos Sanchez went 2-for-2 and scored three runs. Winning pitcher Tommy Majchrowicz struck out six over four innings, allowing one earned run.

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Hinsdale South 3

Robert Drake struck out six over six innings and Sean Campbell and Wes Deason led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nazareth d. Bremen 18-25, 25-16, 25-16

The Roadrunners improved to 4-0 on the season.

Benet d. Glenbard South 25-15, 25-20

Aris Maurukas had seven kills, Dominic Krzeczkowski four kills and Matt Swiatkowski three kills for Benet.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Stagg 25-22, 25-14

BOYS TENNIS

Wheaton Academy 4, Glenbard East 3

Sophomore Elliot Poland won a pivotal match for the Warriors, defeating Glenbard East’s Alex Cook in a third set super tiebreaker 10-2. 

BOYS LACROSSE

Wheaton Academy 13, St. Stephen St. Agnes (Va.) 4

Jake Miller scored four goals and Grant Adams added three goals for Wheaton Academy.

Baseball
