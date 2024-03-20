Westmont to hold free leaf collection April 8-12

Westmont will hold a free leaf collection during the second full week of April.

The special free leaf collection will begin on April 8 and run through April 12. Residents can put out unlimited Kraft paper bags of leaves free of charge next to their garbage on their scheduled garbage pickup day.

Only Kraft paper yard waste bags can be used for this free program. Each bag should weigh under 50 pounds.

This special free leaf collection is for leaves only. Grass clippings and other yard waste must be put in separate Kraft bags and have a yard waste sticker placed on each bag or container. Yard waste stickers can be purchased at Westmont Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St.; Bales Ace Hardware, 20 E. Quincy St.; Mariano’s, 150 W. 63rd St.; and Jewel-Osco, Cass & Ogden avenues and 55th Street & Holmes Avenue in Clarendon Hills.

Westmont does not have a curbside leaf pickup program. Leaves raked into the street will not be collected and are subject to a fine.

For more information, contact Waste Management directly at wm.com or 800-964-8988.