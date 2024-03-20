Groundbreaking for Elmhurst’s First Responders Memorial set for April 5

The city of Elmhurst will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the First Responders Memorial at Fire Station No. 2 at 10 a.m. April 5.

The memorial will consist of a sculpture created to memorialize the fateful day of Sept. 11 in our community with a piece of rail from the Twin Towers given to the city.

In addition to the sculpture, there will be a courtyard around the sculpture with commemorative bricks to honor a loved one or commemorate a special occasion with a permanent engraved brick paver.

Visit elmhurst.org/firstrespondersmemorial for more information or to purchase your commemorative brick.