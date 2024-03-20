Downers Grove North baseball edges Oswego East: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Downers Grove North 11, Oswego East 10

The Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to win the game called in the fifth due to darkness. Frank Porcelli picked up the win in relief, striking out four. Brady Schallmoser went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jimmy Reilly had three RBIs and a run scored.

Westmont 25, Chicago Acero-Garcia 0

Nikolai Baldwin struck out six over four no-hit innings, Lucas Hicks went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Noah Grimm went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Riverside-Brookfield 5, Whitney Young 3

Wyatt Murphy struck out six over 5.1 innings, Cooper Marrs hit two home runs and Brady McCallum had a big two-run single for the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 12, Glenbard South 3

Monica Kading had three hits, four runs scored and four stolen bases, Erin Metz three hits and three runs scored, Macy Pomatto two hits and four RBIs and Reagan Crosthwaite two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Wheaton North.

York 3, Lane Tech 1

Avery Kanouse struck out 13 and homered for the Dukes.

Glenbard West 10, Addison Trail 5

May Adduci went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs and Ainslie Bobroff 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers. Winning pitcher Ellie Adduci struck out six over two innings.

Glenbard North 7, Benet 4

Lauren Kozlovsky and Alexis Frcek each had two hits and Avery Miller struck out seven for the Panthers.

Reed-Custer 21, Westmont 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 3, Antioch 0

Rebecca Schulenburg scored two goals and Gianna Hughes had the third for Wheaton Academy. Noelle Niekamp had three saves in goal.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard East d. Willowbrook 25-13, 25-18

Aidan Weltin had 15 kills and nine digs, Nick Somessi six kills and Danny Overlin six kills for the Rams.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Plainfield Central 25-10, 25-10

BOYS TENNIS

Timothy Christian 5, Leyden 0

Wheaton Academy 5, Kaneland 0