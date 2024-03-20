District 87 facility improvement referendum too close to call

The Glenbard High School District 87 facility improvement referendum remained too close to call on Wednesday as less than 100 votes separated the outcome.

The DuPage Election Division’s unofficial vote totals for the referendum are 11,872 Yes votes, or 50.19%, and 11,782 No votes, or 49.81%.

The DuPage County Election Division has 14 days from Election Day to count mail-in and provisional ballots. The school district will update its website with finalized results once they are made available.

The DuPage County Election Division posts election results at this link. Click on 2024 General Primary Election. Results for the Glenbard referendum are under the Propositions tab and listed as SD 87 School Bonds toward the end of the list of propositions.

For further information, visit the DuPage Election Division online or call 630-407-5600.