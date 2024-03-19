Wheaton Library’s Author Fest set for April 6

Celebrate local authors at the Wheaton Public Library’s Local Author Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. April 6.

All are welcome to stop by the library to enjoy open mic readings and visit more than 30 local author tables on the library’s main floor. Families will also have the opportunity to attend a local author storytime at 2 pm featuring “Hi, Max” by Malena Heath Lindberg in the Storyhouse Marsh on the library’s lower level.

A new addition to the fest this year is a memoir writing workshop lead by author Tom Montgomery Fate from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Meeting Room 2B. Participants will learn strategies to inspire their writing that can be used for a memoir or for other writing projects. Registration is required to attend this workshop at wheatonlibrary.org/calendar

For additional information about this event, visit wheatonlibrary.org/authorfest or call 630-868-7526.