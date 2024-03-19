Voter turnout low in DuPage County

DuPage County residents vote on Tuesday in the 2024 primary election at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

Voter turnout was low in DuPage County on Tuesday as about 18% of registered voters there cast ballots in Illinois’ primary election.

As of 6 p.m., about 57,000 ballots were cast on Election Day, according to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. There are about 618,000 registered voters in DuPage County, according to the clerks’s office. The polls close at 7 p.m.

“It’s on the low on the low side compared to the last couple primaries,” said Deputy County Clerk Adam Johnson.

More than 50,000 ballots were cast in DuPage County by mail and at 25 in-person early voting sites. Early voting started on Feb. 8. There were 31,800 mail-in ballots and 23,500 early in-person ballots cast, according to the county clerk’s office unofficial numbers.

There were only a few contested races at the county level. Voters made choices in the Democratic primaries for DuPage County recorder and coroner. While residents in District 4 chose between incumbent county board member Lynn LaPlante and challenger Christine Maes.

Democrats Peter DiCianni, Elizabeth Chaplin and incumbent Kathleen Carrier faced off in the primary for recorder while Jeffrey Jacobson and Judith Lukas sought the nod for coroner.

In addition to countywide races, DuPage County voters made decisions in either the 4th, 6th, 11th or 14th congressional district primary contests.

There were 20 questions on the ballot in various parts of the county, including Roselle home rule, the Butterfield Park District Park District annex and the a bond referendum in Glenbard Township High School District 87

The early voting sites that saw the most ballots cast were the Addison Township Office, Downers Grove Lincoln Center, DuPage County Fair Grounds, Elmhurst City Hall, the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, Naperville Municipal Center, Statford Square Mall, the Westmont Public Library and Yorktown Center.

The April 2023 municipal elections saw 124,033 ballot cast, or 20.33% of registered voters in the county, according to the clerk’s office.